Asian Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz receives Air Force promotion

Photo via CNNPhilippines

By Pauline Verzosa/CNN Philippines – Hidilyn Diaz was promoted by the Philippine Air Force as a sergeant after giving pride and honor to the country in the 2018 Asian Games.

The Air Force gave Diaz a hero’s welcome on Wednesday, exactly a week since she carried 207 kg to bag the gold medal in the 53 kg division of the women’s weightlifting competition in the regional sports meet.

“It’s overwhelming how my PAF family welcomed me here. Sana maiuwi ko ang medalyang minimithi natin sa Olympics,” Diaz said.

Prior to her promotion, Diaz had the rank of airwoman first class.

Joining Diaz were Airmen Second Class Nestor Colonia and Jeffrey Garcia, who also represented the Philippines in the men’s weightlifting competition in Indonesia.

A motorcade welcomed the athletes on their way to the gymnasium for the formal program graced by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Diaz was also awarded an outstanding achievement medal and a plaque of recognition by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

She is also set to receive P6 million as a reward for winning a gold medal.

Butch Ramirez, Philippine Sports Commission chairperson, said the money would come from different sources, which include the country’s Ambassador to Indonesia Lee Hiong Tan Wee, and Philippine Olympic Committee President Ricky Vargas.

