Showcase of PH culture, heritage

The $1.5-billion Nayon Landing is an integrated leisure and entertainment resort that will rise in the Entertainment City. Photo via inquirer.net

By Amy R. Remo/inquirer.net – Its expected completion in four years’ time may very well put the Philippines on the global map—this time for being home to one of the world’s largest indoor theme parks.

Set to rise on a 9.5-ha property within the Entertainment City is the $1.5-billion Nayon Landing, an integrated leisure and entertainment resort that promises to be a unique destination across several fronts.

For one, this family-oriented destination is poised to become the latest iconic showcase of a modern Manila that pays homage to the country’s historical roots and rich cultural heritage. That’s because this ambitious project will have as its centerpiece a cultural theme park and indoor waterpark featuring Philippine heritage.

Nayon Landing will also be home to Asia’s first and largest indoor movie-based theme park; a state-of-the-art convention center to cater to the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) industry; luxury hotels; retail and dining areas inspired by Philippine festivals; a casino; and other commercial facilities.

Proponents had already kicked off this ambitious project with a groundbreaking ceremony held earlier this month.

Nayon Landing is being developed by Landing Resorts Philippines Development Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong-listed Landing International Development Ltd. Tapped for the project were H1 Architecture and Jack Rouse and Associates for the attractions.

Beyond providing a new entertainment destination, Nayon Landing is seen to create the much needed jobs, boost tourism receipts and arrivals, and generate additional revenues for the government.
Anticipation is thus running high this early. Here are some of the features you can expect from Nayon Landing.

