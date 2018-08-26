8 locally made jewelry brands

By CNN Philippines Life Staff – Different types of jewelry have been used for a variety of reasons. Pearls and jade have historically been used as accessories in Asia to connote belonging to the upper echelons of society while copious amounts of gold are turned into jewelry as many believe that it is a more worthy investment than something that devalues such as money.

Today, jewelry, like most fashion, has been democratized in that anyone who can afford a piece can very well buy one. While there may still be people who use it as a form of status symbol, many people today simply wear one as an extension of their individual style.

But for those looking to support locally made jewelry, here are some Pinoy-made brands that have injected a distinct character to their products — from silver jewelry adorned with upcycled sea glass to children’s drawings transformed into pendants.

Olivia & Diego

A social business based in Davao, Olivia & Diego works with mothers and victims of human trafficking to create jewelry made from fabric scraps of cotton T-shirts. The organization chose cotton shirt fabrics in particular as they have found that a substantial amount of cotton-knitted shirts just end up in landfills.

Their products include ultra colorful double-strand upcycled cotton necklaces as well as upcycled cotton stack bracelets. They have been in operation for six years now, and have since shown their pieces in Germany, Australia, Japan, and Canada, among others.

