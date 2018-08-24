Philippines’ Kong Te Yang is the oldest athlete competing in 2018 Asian Games

By Pauline Verzosa/CNN Philippines – At 85 years old, Filipino Kong Te Yang is the oldest athlete competing in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Born in 1933, Yang stands as the oldest competitor among more than 11,500 athletes in the quadrennial showpiece.

Yang leads the Philippine bridge team in a sport that is making its debut in the Asiad.

Joining Yang in the Philippine men’s team are five other players with Andrew Falcon being the youngest at 36 years old.

Next to Yang, Sinagpore’s Lai Chun Ng (82) and Malaysia’s Lee Hung Fung (81) are the oldest players in the 2018 Asiad competing as well in bridge.

With his age and wisdom, Yang says bridge is very much like life itself.

“[It has] so many uncertainties, so many things to learn, so many techniques.”

The veteran player also promotes a way of life that goes beyond looking at physical strengths.

“I suggest to be broader, broader in spirit, broader in mind, because the mind can eventually see our humanity.”

In their most recent outing, the Philippine men’s bridge team placed ninth out of fourteen countries in round 9 of the qualification round after scoring 73.68 points.

