Ninoy Aquino remembered

Posted August 22nd, 2018 | Opinion | Comments | 116 views

By Neni Sta. Romana Cruz/inquirer.net – The story of his life and his homecoming is one that surpasses what fiction can conjure. It is a story worth remembering by citizens, in continuing gratitude for his martyrdom that made a difference in our history. And for today’s youth, it is a life that inspires and invites closer study as it speaks to the times.

It is imperative to recall what actually transpired, especially in these times when history is under threat of revision, when the roles of hero and rogue are freely interchanged.

It was on a Sunday, 35 years ago, on August 21, 1983, when Ninoy Aquino returned from three years of exile in the US against the advice of his mother, his closest advisers, and everyone else around him. Why would anyone make so rash and so foolish a decision when he was deemed to be the principal “enemy of the state” by the dictator Ferdinand Marcos? Wasn’t Ninoy the very first in a long list of oppositionists to be arrested when martial law was declared?

FULL STORY

Find more like this: Opinion

  • Ninoy Aquino remembered
  • Pinoy comics creators working on Immortal Wings sequel for international release
  • Cayetano says Philippines plans to bid for 2030 Asian Games
  • LIST: 2019 holidays
  • Chinese Boeing 737 crash-lands at Manila airport
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers
  • Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ premiere in Hollywood
  • ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Pinoy comedian never wanted to act
  • Jose Rizal manga to be released in time for his birthday
  • A New Netflix Series Tells the Story of the Philippines’ Drug War. But Its Critics Are Condemning Amo as Propaganda
    • MORE...

    Features

  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Cayetano says Philippines plans to bid for 2030 Asian Games
  • Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title
  • Philippines basketballer Troy Rike gets cash reward for protecting Boomer Chris Goulding during brawl
  • Brawl Mars FIBA Qualifier Between the Philippines and Australia
  • Manny Pacquiao v Lucas Matthysse: Filipino’s career ‘not over’
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines