LIST: 2019 holidays

Posted August 17th, 2018 | News | Comments | 196 views

Photo via rappler.com

via CNNPhilippines – Mark your calendars as Malacañang announced on Thursday the regular and special non-working holidays for 2019.

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed Proclamation No. 555, declaring those 19 red-letter days next year.

REGULAR HOLIDAYS

January 1 (Tuesday) – New Year’s Day

April 9 (Tuesday) – Araw ng Kagitingan

April 18 – Maundy Thursday

April 19 – Good Friday

May 1 (Wednesday) – Labor Day

June 12 (Wednesday) – Independence Day

August 26 (Monday) – National Heroes’ Day

November 30 (Saturday) – Bonifacio Day

December 25 (Wednesday) – Christmas Day

December 30 (Monday) – Rizal Day

SPECIAL NON-WORKING DAYS

February 5 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year

February 25 (Monday) – EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

April 20 – Black Saturday

August 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 (Friday) – All Saints’ Day

December 8 (Sunday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 31 (Tuesday) – Last day of the year

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL NON-WORKING DAYS

November 2 (Saturday) – All Souls’ Day

December 24 (Tuesday) – Christmas eve

The proclamation for the observance of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha will be issued after the dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar.

Employees who work on holidays are paid more than the overtime rate on regular days (regular hourly rate + 25 percent of regular hourly rate).

The difference in the definition of the categories is reflected in their separate pay rates. Those who work on regular holidays are paid at least 200 percent of the sum of their daily rate and cost of living allowance.

Employees who work on special non-working days are paid at least 130 percent of the sum of their daily rate and cost of living allowance.

Find more like this: News

  • LIST: 2019 holidays
  • Chinese Boeing 737 crash-lands at Manila airport
  • Filipino amnesty beneficiaries fly home with memories of UAE
  • Filipinos start shift to ‘patriotic shopping’ amid rise of global brands in PH
  • U.S. Set to Return Philippine Bells That Once Tolled to Mark a Massacre
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers
  • Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ premiere in Hollywood
  • ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Pinoy comedian never wanted to act
  • Jose Rizal manga to be released in time for his birthday
  • A New Netflix Series Tells the Story of the Philippines’ Drug War. But Its Critics Are Condemning Amo as Propaganda
    • MORE...

    Features

  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title
  • Philippines basketballer Troy Rike gets cash reward for protecting Boomer Chris Goulding during brawl
  • Brawl Mars FIBA Qualifier Between the Philippines and Australia
  • Manny Pacquiao v Lucas Matthysse: Filipino’s career ‘not over’
  • ABL: Justin Brownlee is getting more Pinoy by the day
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines