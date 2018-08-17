LIST: 2019 holidays

via CNNPhilippines – Mark your calendars as Malacañang announced on Thursday the regular and special non-working holidays for 2019.

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed Proclamation No. 555, declaring those 19 red-letter days next year.

REGULAR HOLIDAYS

January 1 (Tuesday) – New Year’s Day

April 9 (Tuesday) – Araw ng Kagitingan

April 18 – Maundy Thursday

April 19 – Good Friday

May 1 (Wednesday) – Labor Day

June 12 (Wednesday) – Independence Day

August 26 (Monday) – National Heroes’ Day

November 30 (Saturday) – Bonifacio Day

December 25 (Wednesday) – Christmas Day

December 30 (Monday) – Rizal Day

SPECIAL NON-WORKING DAYS

February 5 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year

February 25 (Monday) – EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

April 20 – Black Saturday

August 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 (Friday) – All Saints’ Day

December 8 (Sunday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 31 (Tuesday) – Last day of the year

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL NON-WORKING DAYS

November 2 (Saturday) – All Souls’ Day

December 24 (Tuesday) – Christmas eve

The proclamation for the observance of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha will be issued after the dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar.

Employees who work on holidays are paid more than the overtime rate on regular days (regular hourly rate + 25 percent of regular hourly rate).

The difference in the definition of the categories is reflected in their separate pay rates. Those who work on regular holidays are paid at least 200 percent of the sum of their daily rate and cost of living allowance.

Employees who work on special non-working days are paid at least 130 percent of the sum of their daily rate and cost of living allowance.

