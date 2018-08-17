LIST: 2019 holidays

via CNNPhilippines – Mark your calendars as Malacañang announced on Thursday the regular and special non-working holidays for 2019.
President Rodrigo Duterte has signed Proclamation No. 555, declaring those 19 red-letter days next year.
REGULAR HOLIDAYS
January 1 (Tuesday) – New Year’s Day
April 9 (Tuesday) – Araw ng Kagitingan
April 18 – Maundy Thursday
April 19 – Good Friday
May 1 (Wednesday) – Labor Day
June 12 (Wednesday) – Independence Day
August 26 (Monday) – National Heroes’ Day
November 30 (Saturday) – Bonifacio Day
December 25 (Wednesday) – Christmas Day
December 30 (Monday) – Rizal Day
SPECIAL NON-WORKING DAYS
February 5 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year
February 25 (Monday) – EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary
April 20 – Black Saturday
August 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day
November 1 (Friday) – All Saints’ Day
December 8 (Sunday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
December 31 (Tuesday) – Last day of the year
ADDITIONAL SPECIAL NON-WORKING DAYS
November 2 (Saturday) – All Souls’ Day
December 24 (Tuesday) – Christmas eve
The proclamation for the observance of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha will be issued after the dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar.
Employees who work on holidays are paid more than the overtime rate on regular days (regular hourly rate + 25 percent of regular hourly rate).
The difference in the definition of the categories is reflected in their separate pay rates. Those who work on regular holidays are paid at least 200 percent of the sum of their daily rate and cost of living allowance.
Employees who work on special non-working days are paid at least 130 percent of the sum of their daily rate and cost of living allowance.
