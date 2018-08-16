Chinese Boeing 737 crash-lands at Manila airport

By Benjamin Zhang/businessinsider.com – A Xiamen Airlines jet crashed while landing at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday evening.

“On August 16, 2018, Xiamen Airlines Flight MF8667 from Xiamen to Manila experienced a runway excursion while landing at Manila Airport at 23:55 Beijing time,” Xiamen Airlines said in a statement posted on Chinese social media. “The crew immediately initiated emergency evacuation procedures. All 157 passengers and eight crew on board were evacuated safely with no injuries.”

According to the Chinese news agency CTGN, the Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway during landing, causing one of the plane’s engines to detach from the wing.

Photos of the scene show the Boeing jet sitting not far from the airport’s perimeter fence. The aircraft was leaning to the left as a result of the missing engine.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, the incident occurred as the jet attempted to land in heavy thunderstorms.

The Xiamen Airlines plane was at the conclusion of a two-and-a-half-hour flight from the southern Chinese city of Xiamen when the incident reportedly took place.

Tracking data provided by FlightAware.com indicated the crew attempted to land 15 minutes before the incident but decided to abort and try again.

CGTN reported the airport’s runways were still operational.

