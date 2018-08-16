Chinese Boeing 737 crash-lands at Manila airport

Posted August 17th, 2018 | News | Comments | 173 views

Photo via twitter/straitstimes.com

By Benjamin Zhang/businessinsider.com – A Xiamen Airlines jet crashed while landing at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday evening.

“On August 16, 2018, Xiamen Airlines Flight MF8667 from Xiamen to Manila experienced a runway excursion while landing at Manila Airport at 23:55 Beijing time,” Xiamen Airlines said in a statement posted on Chinese social media. “The crew immediately initiated emergency evacuation procedures. All 157 passengers and eight crew on board were evacuated safely with no injuries.”

According to the Chinese news agency CTGN, the Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway during landing, causing one of the plane’s engines to detach from the wing.

Photos of the scene show the Boeing jet sitting not far from the airport’s perimeter fence. The aircraft was leaning to the left as a result of the missing engine.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, the incident occurred as the jet attempted to land in heavy thunderstorms.

The Xiamen Airlines plane was at the conclusion of a two-and-a-half-hour flight from the southern Chinese city of Xiamen when the incident reportedly took place.

Tracking data provided by FlightAware.com indicated the crew attempted to land 15 minutes before the incident but decided to abort and try again.

CGTN reported the airport’s runways were still operational.

Find more like this: News

  • LIST: 2019 holidays
  • Chinese Boeing 737 crash-lands at Manila airport
  • Filipino amnesty beneficiaries fly home with memories of UAE
  • Filipinos start shift to ‘patriotic shopping’ amid rise of global brands in PH
  • U.S. Set to Return Philippine Bells That Once Tolled to Mark a Massacre
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers
  • Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ premiere in Hollywood
  • ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Pinoy comedian never wanted to act
  • Jose Rizal manga to be released in time for his birthday
  • A New Netflix Series Tells the Story of the Philippines’ Drug War. But Its Critics Are Condemning Amo as Propaganda
    • MORE...

    Features

  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title
  • Philippines basketballer Troy Rike gets cash reward for protecting Boomer Chris Goulding during brawl
  • Brawl Mars FIBA Qualifier Between the Philippines and Australia
  • Manny Pacquiao v Lucas Matthysse: Filipino’s career ‘not over’
  • ABL: Justin Brownlee is getting more Pinoy by the day
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines