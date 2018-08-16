Filipino amnesty beneficiaries fly home with memories of UAE

By Janice Ponce de Leon/gulfnews.com – Filipina Sapia Salik said goodbye to the UAE, her home for 10 years, on Wednesday with no regrets after overstaying for nine years. Her homecoming is her surprise to her family and she can’t wait to start her business back home.

With luggage in tow and armed with memories of her overseas work, Salik said her stint in the UAE is one she would never forget.

“Despite being an illegal for nine years, I worked hard to survive and provide for my family. I constantly lived in fear. But all that pales in comparison to what I consider as my greatest blessing during my stay here: to be able send my elderly parents to perform Haj,” Salik, 30, who hails from North Cotabato, told Gulf News.

“I also supported my two siblings’ education. I am excited to open my school supplies business back home. Everything is ready actually.”

