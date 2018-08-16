Filipino amnesty beneficiaries fly home with memories of UAE

Posted August 16th, 2018 | News | Comments | 117 views

Photo by Janice Ponce de Leon/Gulf News

By Janice Ponce de Leon/gulfnews.com – Filipina Sapia Salik said goodbye to the UAE, her home for 10 years, on Wednesday with no regrets after overstaying for nine years. Her homecoming is her surprise to her family and she can’t wait to start her business back home.

With luggage in tow and armed with memories of her overseas work, Salik said her stint in the UAE is one she would never forget.

“Despite being an illegal for nine years, I worked hard to survive and provide for my family. I constantly lived in fear. But all that pales in comparison to what I consider as my greatest blessing during my stay here: to be able send my elderly parents to perform Haj,” Salik, 30, who hails from North Cotabato, told Gulf News.

“I also supported my two siblings’ education. I am excited to open my school supplies business back home. Everything is ready actually.”

FULL STORY

Find more like this: News

  • Filipino amnesty beneficiaries fly home with memories of UAE
  • Filipinos start shift to ‘patriotic shopping’ amid rise of global brands in PH
  • U.S. Set to Return Philippine Bells That Once Tolled to Mark a Massacre
  • Philippines bride wades down flooded church aisle to reach groom after monsoon
  • An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers
  • Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ premiere in Hollywood
  • ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Pinoy comedian never wanted to act
  • Jose Rizal manga to be released in time for his birthday
  • A New Netflix Series Tells the Story of the Philippines’ Drug War. But Its Critics Are Condemning Amo as Propaganda
    • MORE...

    Features

  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title
  • Philippines basketballer Troy Rike gets cash reward for protecting Boomer Chris Goulding during brawl
  • Brawl Mars FIBA Qualifier Between the Philippines and Australia
  • Manny Pacquiao v Lucas Matthysse: Filipino’s career ‘not over’
  • ABL: Justin Brownlee is getting more Pinoy by the day
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines