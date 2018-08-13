Philippines bride wades down flooded church aisle to reach groom after monsoon

By Chelsea Ritschel/independent.co.uk – A bride refused to let the weather ruin her wedding plans as she gracefully made her way down a flooded church aisle to join her groom-to-be.

As monsoon season continues to batter the Philippines, Jobel Delos Angeles, 24, took the heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi in stride during her wedding in the province of Bulacan, near the capital Manila.

In a video uploaded to Facebook, Delos Angeles can be seen smiling as she slightly holds her white wedding gown above the brown rainwater – while carrying her bouquet in her other hand.

The groom, dressed in a suit and sandals, also seemed unconcerned as he clutched his bride’s hand and led her to the altar.

But a flooded aisle was the least of the couple’s concerns, after the rain waters forced them to arrive to the church by boat – as no cars would take them.

“Even if it floods or it rains, nothing can stop me. You only get married once, will you postpone it? I was marrying the man I love,” Delos Angeles told the AFP after the ceremony. “My gown got wet and heavy but I told myself it was as if I was walking on a red carpet.”

