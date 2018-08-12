An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers

Posted August 13th, 2018 | Entertainment | Comments | 14 views

Photo via abs-cbn.com

By Rick Olivares/abs-cbn.com – There a saying about art imitating life. In the case of Ian “Damy” Velasquez III, it is life imitating art.

The 42-year old former Mass Communications teacher from Far Eastern University recently published “The New DI-13” (Department of Investigations Agent Trese) during the recent Indieket at the Bayanihan Center in Pasig.

DI-13 was originally serialized in Pilipino Komiks back in the 1940s as conceived and created by the team of Damy Velasquez – the grandfather – and artist Jesse F. Santos.

“My grandfather Damy Velasquez and his brother Tony Velasquez were some of the pioneers of Philippine komiks,” stated the grandson. “They worked with some icons and national artists in the business from Mars Ravelo to Francisco Coching. In fact, you can find an illustration by Mr. Coching of Agent Trese in the inside from cover of the coffee table book, ‘A History of Komiks in the Philippines’ (published in 1985).”

The original DI-13 recounted the adventures of an agent simply called “Agent Trese” as he solved various crimes that plagued the city.

“At first, I planned to re-print my grandfather’s works – much like Coching’s old nobelas getting a second life today in trade paperback form – as an uncle of mine recently unearthed my lolo’s old works,” bared Damy.

“I attended a komiks camp by the people who organize Komikon and one of the requirements was to produce an original komiks. That’s when it finally dawned upon me to continue my grandfather’s work.”

The original series ended back in the early 1950s. So, is the new series a retro book?

FULL STORY

Find more like this: Entertainment

  • An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers
  • Pinoy kids win silver medals in South Korea choir competition
  • Antitrust body OKs Grab-Uber deal, sets conditions
  • Filipino engineer builds award-winning LEGO flowers
  • Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ premiere in Hollywood
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers
  • Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ premiere in Hollywood
  • ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Pinoy comedian never wanted to act
  • Jose Rizal manga to be released in time for his birthday
  • A New Netflix Series Tells the Story of the Philippines’ Drug War. But Its Critics Are Condemning Amo as Propaganda
    • MORE...

    Features

  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title
  • Philippines basketballer Troy Rike gets cash reward for protecting Boomer Chris Goulding during brawl
  • Brawl Mars FIBA Qualifier Between the Philippines and Australia
  • Manny Pacquiao v Lucas Matthysse: Filipino’s career ‘not over’
  • ABL: Justin Brownlee is getting more Pinoy by the day
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines