Pinoy kids win silver medals in South Korea choir competition

via abs-cbn.com – A group of Filipino students won two silver medals from the first-ever World Youth Choral Festival and Competition in Jeju, South Korea.

The Kilyawan Consortium of Voices Children’s Choir won in the secular and sacred categories over groups from the US, Korea, China, and Italy. (A fan video of their performance can be seen below).

The Kilyawan Consortium is a choir composed of students from Claret School of Quezon City, Ateneo de Manila University, Miriam College, Quezon City High School, St. Paul College, St. Theresa’s College, St. Joseph College, Holy Family School, Far Eastern University Diliman, Mayfield Montessori, School of the Holy Spirit Quezon City, and the University of the Philippines.

They are under the baton of conductor Leonard Paul Cleofas, with assistance and supervision from Mark Anthony Carpio of the Philippine Madrigal Singers and pianist Gladys Renee Calubiran.

