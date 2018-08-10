Filipino engineer builds award-winning LEGO flowers

By Harvey I. Barkin /inquirer.net – It wasn’t too long ago when Amado Canlas (AC) Pinlac was just picking up LEGO parts to tidy up his New Jersey home when his three sons left for high school. Being a “Star Wars” fan and working in IT, Pinlac’s bent for tinkering made him build … LEGO flowers.

Last July, Pinlac picked up the award for clever and innovative use of LEGO parts in the Brick by the Bay LEGO fan convention at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

At the LEGO convention, it wasn’t unusual to find 10-foot models of rockets, functioning moats in castles with piped in music, animated and lighted pumps, robots, futuristic cities, firebase camps in Vietnam and Afghanistan complete with troops detailed in camo, and even Civil War battle fields.

