Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ premiere in Hollywood

Photo Screenshot from Instagram/michaelleyva

via rappler.com – Kris Aquino made her grand entrance on Tuesday, August 7 (Wednesday, August 8 Manila time) at the world premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in Hollywood.

Clad in a yellow Michael Leyva gown, Kris was accompanied by her son Bimby. She also took time to interact with fans and with reporters.

“This was the reason we made the effort to be here…. it is my honor to proudly represent the Philippines. Maraming salamat po sa effort n’yo to show your love & support!” (Thank you very much for the effort to show your love and support.)

In an earlier post, she said that she was still deciding on which of the gowns by Michael Leyva and Francis Libiran she would wear. She said she would be wearing customized jewelry.

Michael, who has designed outfits for Kris in the past, posted a photo of the “Queen of All Media” in his yellow creation.

Kris said in an Instagram post that the most memorable moment for her at the premiere was when Warner Bros chairman Toby Emmerich introduced her to a Filipina-American member of his staff.

“He said that for 25 years she’d been taking such great care of him but had never asked for premiere night tickets except for tonight for [Crazy Rich Asians] because she wanted to meet me. It was just so heartwarming how many pictures Mr. Emmerich took of us because it just proved to me that anywhere in the world- our graciousness as a people is valued,” Kris wrote as she shared a compilation of photos and videos of her red carpet experience.

She also shared that Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan checked on her and expressed his gratitude for the support of Filipinos.

In Crazy Rich Asians, Kris plays Princess Intan, a Malay princess. In a still from the movie, Kris is seen interacting with Rachel (Constance Wu), the protagonist of the film.

Based on Kevin’s books, Rachel travels to Singapore to meet boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding)’s family. It’s there that she discovers that her boyfriend’s family is well-off and that Nick is one of Singapore’s most eligible bachelors.

Crazy Rich Asians opens in the Philippines on August 22.

