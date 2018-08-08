‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Pinoy comedian never wanted to act

via abs-cbn.com – Filipino comedian Nico Santos never thought that one day he would be acting in movies and television.

But not only has he become an actor, he has been cast in a much-anticipated Hollywood film.

Santos plays a key character in the movie adaptation of “Crazy Rich Asians,” based on the bestselling book by Kevin Kwan. In the film, which had its Hollywood premiere on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in Manila), Santos plays the role of fashion designer Oliver T’Sien.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News reporter Yong Chavez, Santos, who started his career in Los Angeles as a stand-up comedian, recalled that when he moved to LA, he didn’t think he’d become an actor.

“I really wanted to focus on standup. And acting, that was kinda, parang aksidente lang eh,” Santos shared.

It was his manager who told him to audition for acting jobs.

“Kasi ‘yung manager ka at that time, ‘nasa LA ka mag-audition ka na. It’s what people do here. While you are doing stand-up, audition ka rin,'” Santos recalled.

Santos got his big television break in the NBC comedy “Superstore,” with “Ugly Betty” stars America Ferrera and Ben Feldman. He plays an undocumented immigrant in the series about the lives of workers in a super-sized store.

On Tuesday, wearing a Philippine flag pin, Santos attended the red-carpet premiere of “Crazy Rich Asians” in Hollywood.

“Crazy Rich Asians” will hit Philippine cinemas nationwide on August 22.

