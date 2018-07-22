Solons confirm plot to oust Alvarez before SONA

Posted July 23rd, 2018 | News | Comments | 152 views

Photo via CNNPhilippines

By Joyce Ilas/CNN Philippines – A move to oust House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez from his post when session resumes today is brewing in the chamber, according to three congressmen and a mayor from Mindanao who declined to be named.

They all confirmed that former President and now Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo would replace Alvarez.

The three congressmen told CNN Philippines that first daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio asked for their support in ousting Alvarez and electing Arroyo as the new House Speaker.

One lawmaker said a congressman would move to declare the position of House Speaker vacant as soon as session opens at 10 in the morning.

Once approved, a motion to elect Arroyo as House Speaker would then be made.

Another lawmaker revealed that Carpio-Duterte has been in talks with Arroyo about possibly taking over Alvarez’s post since April.

Find more like this: News

