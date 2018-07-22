Kuwaiti Instagram star slams days off for Filipino domestic workers

Posted July 22nd, 2018 | News | Comments | 223 views

Photo via independent.co.uk

By Tamara Qiblawi and Gianluca Mezzofiore/CNN – A Kuwaiti Instagram star has slammed new regulations requiring a weekly day off for Filipino domestic workers in the country, with her comments drawing the ire of social media users.

“The new laws that have been passed are like a pathetic film,” said makeup artist Sondos Alqattan in a viral video last week.
“For her to take a day off every week, that’s four days a month. Those are the days that she’ll be out. And we don’t know what she’ll be doing on those days, with her passport on her,” said Alqattan, who has 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Along with a mandatory weekly day off, recent reforms in Kuwaiti regulations for Filipino domestic workers also require that workers keep their own passports with them. Before the changes, employers could confiscate the passports of domestic help.
“How can you have a ‘servant’ at home who keeps their own passport with them?” asked Alqattan.
The reforms to Kuwaiti regulations for Filipino domestic workers were sparked by a diplomatic spat between the Philippines and the Gulf country. The murder of a Filipina maid earlier this year prompted Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to ban Filipino workers from traveling to Kuwait.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: News

  • Women in the Philippines Have Had Enough of President Duterte’s ‘Macho’ Leadership
  • Solons confirm plot to oust Alvarez before SONA
  • Kuwaiti Instagram star slams days off for Filipino domestic workers
  • Does Federalism Make Sense For The Philippines?
  • Philippines’ legal fees in China case still unpaid
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Jose Rizal manga to be released in time for his birthday
  • A New Netflix Series Tells the Story of the Philippines’ Drug War. But Its Critics Are Condemning Amo as Propaganda
  • Where in the Philippines was a scene from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ shot?
  • CLOSEUP: ‘Lion King’ to include Pinoy flavor in world-class show
  • ‘Riverdale’ stars call out PH magazine for ‘disrespectful’ photoshop editing
    • MORE...

    Features

  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title
  • Philippines basketballer Troy Rike gets cash reward for protecting Boomer Chris Goulding during brawl
  • Brawl Mars FIBA Qualifier Between the Philippines and Australia
  • Manny Pacquiao v Lucas Matthysse: Filipino’s career ‘not over’
  • ABL: Justin Brownlee is getting more Pinoy by the day
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines