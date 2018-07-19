New York-famed burger joint coming to Manila

By Rosette Adel/philstar.com – The burger joint which became famous in New York just announced that it will be having a branch in Manila.

Shake Shack, “a modern day ‘roadside’ burger stand known for its delicious burgers, chicken, hot dogs, frozen custard, beer, wine and more” said that it is coming to Manila in the spring of 2019 or summer in the Philippines.

Mabuhay, Manila! Pack the Jeepney – we’re officially headed to the Philippines! We can’t wait to shack up in the Pearl of the Orient in spring 2019. ???????? pic.twitter.com/DWuegylSk5

— SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) July 17, 2018

The iconic burger joint made the announcement in its social media accounts.

Philippines’ largest specialty retailer, the SSI Group Inc., also informed the public that it has entered into Development and License Agreement with Shake Shack Inc. to open Shake Shack restaurants in the Philippines.

The retailer said the launch will mark Shake Shack’s first entry into South East Asia.

Shake Shack and SSI said they are looking forward to serving the Filipinos next year

“Manila is an incredible city; its heart beats with a distinct warmth and hospitality. We are excited to begin the search for our first site in Metro Manila and look forward to becoming part of this community,” Michael Kark, vice president of Global Licensing at Shake Shack, said in a release.

“We are excited to bring Shake Shack, one of the world’s best burger joints, to Manila’s young and vibrant consumer scene. We believe that Filipinos will embrace the unique Shake Shack experience and Shake Shack’s mission to Stand for Something Good. We are proud to partner with Shake Shack to bring the complete gastronomic experience, coupled with its fun and lively environment to the Philippines,” Anton Huang, president of the SSI group also said.

Currently, the burger joint has stores in 12 international countries with Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Middle East countries as the nearest branches to the Philippines.

It can also be located in several stores within the 24 states of the US.

