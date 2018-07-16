AirAsia now flies from Clark to Taipei

By Frank Cimatu/rappler.com – Budget airline Philippines AirAsia Incorporated (AirAsia Philippines) is now flying from Clark, Pampanga to Taipei, Taiwan.

The budget airline on Thursday, July 12, inaugurated its first international flight from Clark International Airport in Pampanga. AirAsia flight Z2 5126 arrived in Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport at 7:30 pm on Thursday, after about a two-hour flight from Clark.

“[W]e are thrilled to be here again to begin another journey to serve, empower and enable every traveler to dream big and connect across the country, in ASEAN, Asia, and the world,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Dexter Comendador said.

He said that after Manila and Cebu airports, Clark would be AirAsia Philippines’ third hub to go international.

In the next 3 to 5 years, Comendador said AirAsia Philippines targets to double its fleet from the current 20. By 2032, it aims to have 70 planes.

The Taipei route from Clark is scheduled Tuesdays, Thursday, and Saturdays. Comendador eyes to serve passengers from North Luzon and Metro Manila.

The inaugural flight was also bolstered by the recent announcement of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office that Taiwan’s visa-free promotion for Filipinos will be extended until 2019.

TEPO Deputy Representative James Chu said that during the first 5 months of 2018, about 191,000 Filipinos traveled to Taiwan.

This is an increase of 60.36% from the same period last year.

The forecast of Taipei City’s Department of Information and Tourism showed that there 350,000 Filipinos are expected to visit Taiwan this year.

In 2017, there were more than 290,000 Filipino visitors while in 2016, there were more than 172,000 Filipino visitors to Taiwan.

AirAsia also flies to Iloilo, Davao, Cebu, Caticlan in Aklan, and Tacloban in Leyte from Clark.

Find more like this: Business