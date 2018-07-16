AirAsia now flies from Clark to Taipei

Posted July 16th, 2018 | Business | Comments | 157 views

By Frank Cimatu/rappler.com – Budget airline Philippines AirAsia Incorporated (AirAsia Philippines) is now flying from Clark, Pampanga to Taipei, Taiwan.

The budget airline on Thursday, July 12, inaugurated its first international flight from Clark International Airport in Pampanga. AirAsia flight Z2 5126 arrived in Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport at 7:30 pm on Thursday, after about a two-hour flight from Clark.

“[W]e are thrilled to be here again to begin another journey to serve, empower and enable every traveler to dream big and connect across the country, in ASEAN, Asia, and the world,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Dexter Comendador said.

He said that after Manila and Cebu airports, Clark would be AirAsia Philippines’ third hub to go international.

In the next 3 to 5 years, Comendador said AirAsia Philippines targets to double its fleet from the current 20. By 2032, it aims to have 70 planes.

The Taipei route from Clark is scheduled Tuesdays, Thursday, and Saturdays. Comendador eyes to serve passengers from North Luzon and Metro Manila.

The inaugural flight was also bolstered by the recent announcement of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office that Taiwan’s visa-free promotion for Filipinos will be extended until 2019.

TEPO Deputy Representative James Chu said that during the first 5 months of 2018, about 191,000 Filipinos traveled to Taiwan.

This is an increase of 60.36% from the same period last year.

The forecast of Taipei City’s Department of Information and Tourism showed that there 350,000 Filipinos are expected to visit Taiwan this year.

In 2017, there were more than 290,000 Filipino visitors while in 2016, there were more than 172,000 Filipino visitors to Taiwan.

AirAsia also flies to Iloilo, Davao, Cebu, Caticlan in Aklan, and Tacloban in Leyte from Clark.

Find more like this: Business

  • Philippines Orders Deporatation Of Sister Patricia Fox
  • New York-famed burger joint coming to Manila
  • AirAsia now flies from Clark to Taipei
  • Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title
  • The Philippines is the inspiration for this new Uniqlo collection
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Jose Rizal manga to be released in time for his birthday
  • A New Netflix Series Tells the Story of the Philippines’ Drug War. But Its Critics Are Condemning Amo as Propaganda
  • Where in the Philippines was a scene from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ shot?
  • CLOSEUP: ‘Lion King’ to include Pinoy flavor in world-class show
  • ‘Riverdale’ stars call out PH magazine for ‘disrespectful’ photoshop editing
    • MORE...

    Features

  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title
  • Philippines basketballer Troy Rike gets cash reward for protecting Boomer Chris Goulding during brawl
  • Brawl Mars FIBA Qualifier Between the Philippines and Australia
  • Manny Pacquiao v Lucas Matthysse: Filipino’s career ‘not over’
  • ABL: Justin Brownlee is getting more Pinoy by the day
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines