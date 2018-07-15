Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title

Posted July 16th, 2018 | Sports | Comments | 144 views

Screen grab from the Star Online Youtube video

By Dan Rafael/ESPN.com – Questions abounded about what Manny Pacquiao had left.

After all, the Filipino legend, winner of world titles in a boxing-record eight weight divisions and one of the greatest fighters in history, is 39 now and has been a professional fighter for 23 years. He was also coming off a one-year layoff, a controversial loss and a change of trainers when he returned to the ring on Sunday to challenge Lucas Matthysse for his secondary welterweight title.

But any doubts that Pacquiao still has something to offer were put to rest as he turned in a sensational performance in a seventh-round knockout of Matthysse at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for a fight that headlined the Top Rank on ESPN+ card.

Not only did Pacquiao, a sitting senator in the Philippines, get a clear victory against a well-established opponent — one also a bit long in the tooth — but he got one by knockout after scoring three knockdowns against Matthysse.

Pacquiao, once viewed as one of the most ferocious punchers in the sport, had not knocked out an opponent since his tour de force against Miguel Cotto, whom he knocked out in the 12th round to win a welterweight world title for the first time in November 2009, a fight many view as the peak of his career. It had been 13 consecutive fights since he had won by knockout, a stretch in which he went 9-4.

But he looked more like the Pacquiao of old than an old Pacquiao on this night.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: Sports

  • Philippines Orders Deporatation Of Sister Patricia Fox
  • New York-famed burger joint coming to Manila
  • AirAsia now flies from Clark to Taipei
  • Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title
  • The Philippines is the inspiration for this new Uniqlo collection
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Jose Rizal manga to be released in time for his birthday
  • A New Netflix Series Tells the Story of the Philippines’ Drug War. But Its Critics Are Condemning Amo as Propaganda
  • Where in the Philippines was a scene from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ shot?
  • CLOSEUP: ‘Lion King’ to include Pinoy flavor in world-class show
  • ‘Riverdale’ stars call out PH magazine for ‘disrespectful’ photoshop editing
    • MORE...

    Features

  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title
  • Philippines basketballer Troy Rike gets cash reward for protecting Boomer Chris Goulding during brawl
  • Brawl Mars FIBA Qualifier Between the Philippines and Australia
  • Manny Pacquiao v Lucas Matthysse: Filipino’s career ‘not over’
  • ABL: Justin Brownlee is getting more Pinoy by the day
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines