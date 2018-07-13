The Philippines is the inspiration for this new Uniqlo collection

Posted July 14th, 2018 | Lifestyle | Comments | 200 views

Photo via Uniqlo Philippines

via CNNPhilippines – Wherever she may be, it seems that Paulina Ortega never loses her connection to home.

Throughout her eight-year career, the Sydney-based visual artist and designer has worked with both local and international clients like Bench, Barbie, Samsung, and HaagenDazs, among others.

When we last spoke to her in 2017 for her collaboration with Float Swim, she talked about the importance of continuing to do work in the Philippines despite being abroad, saying she wanted to “contribute and do my tiny part in adding to the conversations that help shape the evolving Filipino identity and creative landscape.”

Her latest project, a collaboration with Uniqlo for the Feel the SEA collection, is inspired by her hometown of Cebu, where she says she spent weekends at the beach growing up, riding boats, and reading (and drawing) under palm trees.

“I was especially excited to be involved in a project that sought to highlight South East Asian culture and artists,” she said in an email interview. “Representation is so important, and for a company like Uniqlo to use their huge platform to give a voice to emerging talent in the region was an opportunity I really wanted to jump at. It was very meaningful to me to be able to create designs that were, in a way, inspired by the Philippines, that Filipinos could wear and potentially see themselves and a bit of their culture in.”

As one of the three South East Asian designers handpicked by Uniqlo to design for the collection, it was important for Ortega to strike the balance between her personal style and the brand’s design philosophy of making clothing intended for everyone, everywhere. The result is a laid back, tropical-themed set reminiscent of Henri Matisse’s cut out collages, which Ortega says served as an inspiration — proof of her unique, multidisciplinary approach to her artistry.

On where she’s off to next, it seems she’s keen on exploring working with fabrics more. Her work with Float, she says, “was sort of the seed that started my growing fascination on working with fabrics.” Currently, she’s working on a collection of hand-painted scarves. “There is something to be said about being able to wear a piece of art or design, something valuable in being able carry it with you always, and that’s something I’m very interested in exploring further.”

Find more like this: Lifestyle

  • Philippines Orders Deporatation Of Sister Patricia Fox
  • New York-famed burger joint coming to Manila
  • AirAsia now flies from Clark to Taipei
  • Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title
  • The Philippines is the inspiration for this new Uniqlo collection
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Jose Rizal manga to be released in time for his birthday
  • A New Netflix Series Tells the Story of the Philippines’ Drug War. But Its Critics Are Condemning Amo as Propaganda
  • Where in the Philippines was a scene from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ shot?
  • CLOSEUP: ‘Lion King’ to include Pinoy flavor in world-class show
  • ‘Riverdale’ stars call out PH magazine for ‘disrespectful’ photoshop editing
    • MORE...

    Features

  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Manny Pacquiao KO’s Luccas Matthysse in 7th round to claim WBA welterweight title
  • Philippines basketballer Troy Rike gets cash reward for protecting Boomer Chris Goulding during brawl
  • Brawl Mars FIBA Qualifier Between the Philippines and Australia
  • Manny Pacquiao v Lucas Matthysse: Filipino’s career ‘not over’
  • ABL: Justin Brownlee is getting more Pinoy by the day
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines