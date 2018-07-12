Japanese automotive firms seek to hire 50,000 Filipino workers

By Katrina Domingo/ABS-CBN News – Around 40 Japanese automotive firms are looking to recruit 50,000 Filipinos as the Philippines continues to position itself as an automotive manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, job and employment website JobStreet.com Philippines said Wednesday.

Some 40 automotive companies have partnered with JobStreet.com to launch a job fair at the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) Quezon City Campus on September 28, JobStreet.com Philippines country manager Philip Gioca told reporters.

Employers are looking to hire engineering, management and marketing graduates as Japanese automotive companies here seek to bolster their production to 1 million vehicles in the next 10 years from a mere 400,000 units in 2017, Gioca said.

Since President Rodrigo Duterte rose to power in 2016, the government has been marketing the Philippines as the prime destination for automotive factories in a bid to spur the country’s manufacturing sector.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez earlier said higher car taxes under the government’s Tax Reform for Inclusion and Acceleration (TRAIN) program have not discouraged automotive companies from investing in the Philippines.

Taxes on vehicles below P1 million will be less compared to luxury cars, Lopez said in an interview last month.

An accompanying reduction in personal income taxes is also expected to spur car sales even as prices go up, he said.

In March, the Board of Investments said Toyota Motor Philippines Corp committed to pour in an additional P3.26 billion to produce and source more body shells and large plastics in its factories and suppliers here.

In 2017, Honda Philippines started selling big bikes in the country after it received a growing demand for more upscale motorcycles.

“The economy grows, then maybe people also look for big bikes for leisure, not only for commuting purpose,” Honda Philippines CEO Daiki Mihara said.

