5 members of Filipino family die in vehicular accident in US

via manilatimes.net – Five members of a Filipino family in the United States were killed in a car accident in New Jersey in the United States, according to reports of the incident posted online.

According to NorthJersey.com and People Magazine, the Trinidads from Teaneck, New Jersey came from a beach vacation in the state of Delaware, when the accident involving two other vehicles took the lives of Audie, 61, and his four daughters, Kaitlyn, Danna, Allison, and Melissa, aged 13 to 20, on Friday afternoon (Saturday morning in Manila). Only Mary Rose Trinidad, 53, Trinidad’s wife and mother of the children, survived the accident.

In its official Facebook page, state police reported that the accident happened on Pine Tree Road at 3:47 p.m. on Friday (3:47 a.m. Manila time).

Trinidad’s brother, Daniel, told the NorthJersey paper that the family attended church every Sunday and did not understand why this happened.

“The coffin part will be the hardest part,” he said. “How do you bury five people at the same time?

According to NorthJersey, a GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the injured mother. The couple originally met in New York City in 1980’s.

