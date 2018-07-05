Philippines basketballer Troy Rike gets cash reward for protecting Boomer Chris Goulding during brawl

Photo via Chooks-to-Go

via abc.net.au – As players wait on the outcome of a FIBA investigation into a brawl during a World Cup qualifier in the Philippines on Monday night, one player has received a cash reward for protecting Boomer Chris Goulding.

According to Philippines media, Troy Rike received a commendation and a 200,000 peso ($5,000) reward for standing over fallen Goulding, who was the target of enraged fans, officials and other players after Philippines guard Roger Ray Pogoy hit him with a hard foul.

Moments later Boomer Daniel Kickert retaliated with a hit on Ray Pogoy and that sparked the massive brawl.

Images appeared of Rike, 22, standing over a fallen Goulding in what appeared to be a protective stance as the fight continued around him.

Rike accepted the commendation from the national team backer, Bounty Agro Ventures Inc, on Tuesday.

ABS/CBN News reported that the basketballer would donate some of the reward to charities in both the Philippines and Australia.

“And I made the decision to take some of that money and do something good with it. I’m planning to split it and give 50,000 pesos ($1,200) to a Filipino charity and 50,000 pesos ($1,200) to an Australian charity as well,” he said.

“Players and my teammates express their regret for their actions and some Australian players have expressed their regret as well.

“Obviously, both of us wish what happened would not have had happened because that is not what either country is about.

“We can’t take that back and the only thing we could do is move forward and do some good with that.”

