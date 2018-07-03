Brawl Mars FIBA Qualifier Between the Philippines and Australia

Posted July 3rd, 2018

Photo via fox sports

By Benjamin Hoffman/nytimes.com – It was not quite “The Malice at the Palace,” but a brawl at a FIBA World Cup qualifier game on Monday was one of the crazier scenes in recent basketball history, with haymaker punches and folding chairs thrown, wild kicks attempted, and 13 players eventually being ejected.

Unlike the “Malice” game — the infamous fight in 2004 involving the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons — there was no apparent violence directed at fans, but there were several N.B.A. players mixed up in the brawl during a 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifier between Australia and the Philippines. Thon Maker of the Milwaukee Bucks and Andray Blatche, formerly of the Nets, were among the ejected players, and the Bucks’ Matthew Dellavedova was playing for Australia.

The events unfolded at the Philippine Arena in Santa Maria in front of a crowd estimated at more than 22,000 people. The game was already a blowout in Australia’s favor when, with about four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Roger Pogoy of the Philippines collided with Australia’s Christopher Goulding. Apparently unsatisfied with the message he sent with his first elbow, Pogoy sought out contact again, knocking Goulding to the ground.

FULL STORY

