Want to read more Filipino literature? Here’s where to start

By Tristan Zinampan/rappler.com – When asked about Filipino literature, what books could you recall top-of-mind? Let me guess, Noli Me Tangere? El Filibusterismo? The sad truth is that many of us (this writer not excluded) simply know more about the literature overseas than within our country.

It’s a disheartening reality, regrettable all the more since Filipino literature works wonders foreign books can inherently never achieve.

Local literature gives us stories from the eyes of our fellow countrymen. Their voices are imbued with the experience of growing up subjected to the same prejudices, culture, and socio-political history that molded us. Filipino literature is a microcosm of who we are.

We can attribute middling awareness to a multitude of reasons, from the lack of marketing to more cooperation needed between local publishers and bookstores for greater attention and distribution. However, with the growing clamor for quality “independent” Filipino music and film, isn’t it due time for Filipino literature to follow suit?

Recommendations are a step towards the goal of higher demand. Though not as easy as video or music streaming — which could quickly be accessed within a tap of a finger — online shops can ease distribution woes.

With that, here are some quality Filipino picks you can find on Lazada:

