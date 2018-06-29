These 4 Filipino Flavors Will Amp Up Your Summer Barbecues

By Andy Wang/foodandwine.com – Getting ready to fire up the grill for another summer party? While the sun brings the heat, you can bring the crowd-pleasing umami and acid by cooking with Filipino flavors. Here are four easy ways to get started, with tips from two chefs who are leading L.A.’s modern Filipino-food movement.

Onions with toyomansi

At 2018 Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year Lasa, chef Chad Valencia recently started serving a glorious bistek burger for weekend lunch.

“The burger is derived from the traditional bistek,” Valencia says. “Growing up, a lot of Filipino-Americans thought their parents were saying beefsteak because it’s beef. It’s braised beef with onions and potatoes and some sort of beef jus seasoned with toyo, which is soy, and mansi, which is calamansi. Bistek is this umami-rich, savory, bright kind of stew that’s super flavorful that you eat over bland rice.”

