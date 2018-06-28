Mactan-Cebu airport’s new terminal to begin operations on July 1

via rappler.com – The recently inaugurated Terminal 2 of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will begin commercial operations at 2 am on Sunday, July 1.
The resort-themed Terminal 2 was inaugurated just last June 7. It will be for international flights, while the older Terminal 1 will be for domestic flights.
Here are the new terminal designations for airlines starting Sunday:
Terminal 1 (domestic flights)
Air Juan
AirSWIFT
Cebgo
Cebu Pacific
PAL Express
Philippine Airlines
Philippines AirAsia
Terminal 2 (international flights)
Air Busan
Asiana Airlines
Cathay Pacific
Cebu Pacific
China Eastern
Emirates
EVA Air
Jeju Air
Jin Air
Korean Air
Lucky Air
Okay Airways
Pan Pacific Airlines
Philippine Airlines
Philippines AirAsia
Royal Air
Scoot
Sichuan Airlines
SilkAir
T’way Air
Vanilla Air
Xiamen Air
Below is the transition schedule:
Terminal 1
Last arriving international flight – Cebu Pacific Flight 5J 129 (Incheon-Cebu), arriving at 1:40 am on Sunday
Last departing international flight – Asiana Airlines Flight OZ710 (Cebu-Incheon), departing at 2 am on Sunday
Terminal 2
First arriving international flight – China Eastern MU5023 (Shanghai-Cebu), arriving at 3:40 am on Sunday
First departing international flight – China Eastern MU5024 (Cebu-Shanghai), departing at 4:40 am on Sunday
Terminal 2 has a floor area of 65,000 square meters. With this new terminal, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) expects to reduce congestion at the airport and increase its annual passenger capacity from 4.5 million to 12.2 million.
The MCIA, the second largest airport in the Philippines, already handles around 5.9 million passengers per year – more than its original capacity.
Find more like this: Business