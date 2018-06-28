Mactan-Cebu airport’s new terminal to begin operations on July 1

via rappler.com – The recently inaugurated Terminal 2 of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will begin commercial operations at 2 am on Sunday, July 1.

The resort-themed Terminal 2 was inaugurated just last June 7. It will be for international flights, while the older Terminal 1 will be for domestic flights.

Here are the new terminal designations for airlines starting Sunday:

Terminal 1 (domestic flights)

Air Juan

AirSWIFT

Cebgo

Cebu Pacific

PAL Express

Philippine Airlines

Philippines AirAsia

Terminal 2 (international flights)

Air Busan

Asiana Airlines

Cathay Pacific

Cebu Pacific

China Eastern

Emirates

EVA Air

Jeju Air

Jin Air

Korean Air

Lucky Air

Okay Airways

Pan Pacific Airlines

Philippine Airlines

Philippines AirAsia

Royal Air

Scoot

Sichuan Airlines

SilkAir

T’way Air

Vanilla Air

Xiamen Air

Below is the transition schedule:

Terminal 1

Last arriving international flight – Cebu Pacific Flight 5J 129 (Incheon-Cebu), arriving at 1:40 am on Sunday

Last departing international flight – Asiana Airlines Flight OZ710 (Cebu-Incheon), departing at 2 am on Sunday

Terminal 2

First arriving international flight – China Eastern MU5023 (Shanghai-Cebu), arriving at 3:40 am on Sunday

First departing international flight – China Eastern MU5024 (Cebu-Shanghai), departing at 4:40 am on Sunday

Terminal 2 has a floor area of 65,000 square meters. With this new terminal, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) expects to reduce congestion at the airport and increase its annual passenger capacity from 4.5 million to 12.2 million.

The MCIA, the second largest airport in the Philippines, already handles around 5.9 million passengers per year – more than its original capacity.

