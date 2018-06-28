Fire hits building under construction at SM Megamall

Posted June 28th, 2018

Photo by Pocholo Felix

via rappler.com – The fire on Thursday evening, June 28, reaches the 3rd alarm. A fire hit a building under construction at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday evening, June 28.

In a tweet at 8:16 pm on Thursday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the fire is already under the 3rd alarm.

SM Supermalls said it is “taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone” in the mall complex.

“Our Emergency Response Team together with the Bureau of Fire Protection are already managing the situation. Only a portion of the mall is affected by smoke coming from the site,” added SM Supermalls.

Since fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles are using the EDSA-Shaw service road on the northbound side, the MMDA advised all vehicles to take the Shaw tunnel instead.

