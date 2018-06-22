Pinoy floral designer wins big with toilet paper wedding dress

Posted June 23rd, 2018 | Lifestyle | Comments | 213 views

A panel of expert judges, including celebrity party planner Mikie Russo, right, and reality TV personality Danielle Jonas, left, celebrate with winner Ronaldo Cruz, second left, of Chesapeake, VA., at the 14th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest presented by Cheap Chic Weddings and Quilted Northern, Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York. The fashion show finale event highlighted the top 10 designs from more than 1,500 entries submitted to the competition. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Quilted Northern)

By Don Tagala/ABS-CBN News – After getting laid off from his job of 13 years at Farm Fresh, a Filipino floral designer from Chesapeake, Virginia won $10,000 for creating the best toilet paper wedding dress in New York Wednesday.

Fifty-one-year-old Ronaldo “Roy” Cruz bested nine other finalists who showcased their toilet paper bridal gown creations at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City.

The gowns were made from toilet paper, tape, glue, needle and thread.

Cruz’ creation is a two-piece floor length gown with beaded halter top and pleated detachable skirt.

The veil is made of paper flowers, beads, and crown.

It took Cruz 28 rolls of toilet paper to complete his winning bridal gown.

Cruz came to the United States from the Philippines in 2003 and is now a US citizen.

He plans to use his winnings to visit the Philippines.

“When they called my name I can’t really stand because I’m shaking because I’ve been waiting on this for like – five times already, this is my fourth time being on the top ten. So I’m really amazed and thankful, grateful,” Cruz said.

The contest is a joint venture by Quilted Northern and Cheap Chic Weddings.

