Love with rights: Why legalize same-sex marriage?

A rainbow flag is raised during a Pride March in Manila on June 24, 2017. Photo by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

via ABS-CBN News – If love is possible outside marriage, then why is the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community still seeking the legalization of same-sex marriage?

This was the question raised by Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen to a lawyer seeking the legalization of same-sex marriage in the Philippines.

“Is it possible to love, to promise, to commit, to have children, to have intimate relations outside of marriage?” Leonen asked during his interpellation of lawyer Jesus Nicardo Falcis III.

Falcis, who had described himself as “an open and self-identified homosexual,” was behind the petition seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriage, arguing that parts of the Family Code violate homosexuals’ right “to found a family” as protected under the 1987 Constitution.

The lawyer responded to Leonen in the affirmative and was then asked by the magistrate: “So, what’s the problem?”

Falcis explained that depriving the LGBT of the right to marry prevents them from accessing a “bundle” of legal rights.

“We are only of submission that without marriage, we lose access to a bundle of legal rights and obligations that will help serve as the foundation of a family,” he said.

“The legal recognition of same-sex relationships under marriage would allow them to access numerous rights,” he added, citing the right to make medical decisions for one’s partner as an example.

