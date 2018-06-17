Sotto asks Inquirer to remove articles on Pepsi Paloma

By Aika Rey/rappler.com – Senate President Vicente Sotto III has asked online news site Inquirer.net to take down articles tagging him in the controversial rape case of sexy actress Pepsi Paloma in 1982.

In a letter dated May 29, 2018, Sotto wrote to Inquirer President Paolo Prieto asking them to remove “The rape of Pepsi Paloma” and “Was Pepsi Paloma murdered?” – both written by United States-based columnist Rodel Rodis and published in March 2014.

On Saturday, June 16, Rodis shared on Facebook a copy of Sotto’s letter:

Sotto also asked the Inquirer to take down a March 2016 news article on Sotto’s denial that he used his political affiliation to influence the court decision on the rape case.

“I believe there was malicious imputation of a crime against me…. These kinds of unverified articles have been negatively affecting my reputation for the longest time,” he wrote.

“My efforts to clarify my side were somewhat ineffectual by reason of the above-cited articles were shared by your readers to the social media, and those readers who knew nothing about the issue took them as the version of truth considering that those reports came from a well-trusted company like Inquirer.net,” Sotto added.

Sotto quickly added that his request does not “trample” on the news site’s freedom of speech.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: News