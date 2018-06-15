Metro Manila road reblocking and repair: June 15-18

via rappler.com – Here’s a list of sections of EDSA and other roads in Metro Manila that will be affected by the road reblocking and repair this weekend

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DWPH) will undertake reblocking and repairs along sections of EDSA and two other major roads in Metro Manila.

From 11 pm on Friday, June 15, to 5 am on Monday, June 18, the DPWH said the following roads will undergo repairs:

EDSA

Southbound

After Arayat Street, 3rd lane from sidewalk (Service Road)

In front of Francesca Tower after Scout Borromeo, 3rd lane from center island

Northbound

Near North Avenue-MRT Station, 2nd lane

Manila

Northbound

A. H. Lacson Avenue, near España

Quezon City

Northbound

Batasan Road, from Commonwealth Avenue to Kalinisan Street, 2nd lane

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. –

