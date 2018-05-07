Duty Free Philippines to open luxury store at SM Mall of Asia complex

via reppler.com – Duty Free Philippines Corporation (DFPC) announced on Monday, May 7, it would be opening in June a luxury store at the SM Mall of Asia complex in Pasay City and another outlet at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

DFP Luxe Store at SM MOA complex and Landslide Store at the NAIA Terminal 3 will be Duty Free’s largest shopping outlets, the government coporation said in a media advisory.

The target opening date will be on June 30, but details of launch details are still being finalized.

DFPC chief operating officer Vico Angala said the 4,200-square-meter Luxe Store “will set a standard for the affluent market especially in South East Asian countries.”

The botiques and shops in the multilevel facility, the press release said, “will carry a wide selection of high end imported goods and retail mix that will capture brands across all spectrums – from luxury designer labels like Bally and Ferragamo to mid-priced fashion labels like Coach and Michael Kors.”

The other new outlet, Landslide Store, will be located at the arrival lobby of NAIA Terminal 3. It will offer duty free staples, like chocolates, perfumes, liquor, tobacco and other grocery items, at prices lower than market prices in Manila.

