The Philippines Ambassador Spoke Out About the Abuse of Maids in Kuwait. Kuwait Responded by Expelling Him

By HUSSAIN AL-QATARI / AP– Kuwait on Wednesday expelled the Philippines ambassador and recalled its own envoy from Manila over a growing diplomatic dispute sparked by complaints of the abuse of Filipina housemaids and workers in the country.

The highly unusual move came as a surprise in the typically sedate and oil-rich Gulf Arab nation, both a long target of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s criticism and heavily reliant on Filipina nannies and maids.

The two nations had been negotiating an end to the Philippines’ ban on workers from heading there following the shocking discovery in February of a Filipina stuffed into a freezer in Kuwait City for over a year.

But the arrest of two Filipinos associated with the embassy earlier this week over allegedly convincing maids to flee their employers’ homes and Ambassador Renato Villa’s comments reported in local media over the effort appears to have been too much for Kuwait to accept.

