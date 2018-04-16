ABL: Justin Brownlee is getting more Pinoy by the day

By Paul Lintag/abs-cbn.com – Justin Brownlee has transformed himself into a cult hero in the Philippines.

After leading Brgy. Ginebra to two PBA championships, one following a dramatic championship-clinching buzzer beater, it would be a surprise if Brownlee is still not a cult hero in the Philippines.

Everywhere he goes, he’s showered with “Ginebra” chants. Everywhere he goes, he’s in a position to win.

Brownlee’s legend continues to grow in 2018, two years after his first stint in the country.

Coming in to help save San Miguel-Alab Pilipinas’ ABL season, the Philippine team is now in the Finals after taking down defending champion Hong Kong Eastern in the semifinals.

But before Alab finished the job Sunday, Brownlee paid the greatest respect to the country that basically adopted him as a basketball hero.

In the singing of the national anthem, Brownlee had his hand on his chest as if he’s a full-blooded Filipino.

Obviously, the versatile import has no ounce of Filipino blood. But to the fans, he’s a Pinoy, a ka-barangay.

“Just showing my respect and love for the Philippines,” Brownlee said on the gesture.

“It’s been a great country for me. I’m just shwowing the love and respect I have for the Philippines,” he added.

True enough, Brownlee has embraced the Philippines as his second home and he’s making a point to return some of the love he’s been given.

You might remember the viral game of streetball he played a the other month.

“I just try to be myself. I guess it’s been working for me here. I will just continue to be myself, try to be genuine,” he said.

“I love the people here and every time I step out on the floor or to the community, I want to be a good person, that’s what I try to be,” Brownlee added.

