Facebook cracks down on Philippines fake news sites

By Janvic Mateo/The Philippine Star – Several websites that contain false information have been blocked on Facebook as the social media giant began implementing stringent measures against the proliferation of fake news.

These include pages previously identified to have published fake articles about President Duterte and the Philippines, such as Duterte News Today, Duterte News Info, FilipiNews, HotNewsPhil and PhilNewsPortal.

The STAR over the weekend confirmed that a number of fake news websites in the Philippines have been blocked access on the social media site.

Users sharing content from the blocked websites would encounter messages informing them of security issues or violation of community standards.

“We removed this post because it looks like spam and doesn’t follow our community standards,” one message read.

“You can’t post this because it has a blocked link. The content you’re trying to share includes a link that our security systems detected to be unsafe,” read another.

The automatic blocking feature received mostly positive feedback from Filipino netizens, based on reports released by The STAR on its social media accounts on Saturday.

