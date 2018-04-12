The cost of being a single mother in the Philippines

By Regine Cabato/CNNPhilippines – Filipino culture still largely upholds a sprawling family that, despite size, keeps tightly knit — but more and more kids are growing up in non-traditional family structures.

In 2015, the Philippine Statistics Authority estimated about three million household heads without a spouse — two million of whom were female. The Federation of Solo Parents has a member base of 80,000.

In a dominantly conservative country, the stigma is particularly hard on single mothers. In May last year, Majority Leader Senator Tito Sotto was hit for a supposed joke, calling then-Social Welfare Secretary and single mom Judy Taguiwalo “na-ano lang.” Although he has since promised to give solo parents a helping hand, the laughter that followed his quip was telling of a larger problematic culture: society still expects women to bear the brunt of child-rearing, but can’t take her seriously when she does it alone.

We sit down with some single moms and talk about what it took to raise a child alone: a lot of strength, a stroke of luck, and then a few budgeting skills.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: Culture