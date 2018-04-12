Magnolia Bakery coming to Manila?

Posted April 13th, 2018

via rappler.com – The cupcake craze may just see a resurgence as the famous Magnolia Bakery is supposedly set to open in Manila.

While no official announcements have been made yet, a Facebook page, M Bakery PH, has been set up naming Taguig as the bakery’s location. Magnolia Bakery’s LinkedIn page also mentions that it is opening soon in Turkey and the Philippines.

The bakery is a New York City institution. It opened its first branch in the West Village in 1996, and has since expanded to other cities in the United States. The bakery is especially known for its pastel-pretty cupcakes, which have been shown or referenced in everything from Sex and the City, The Devil Wears Prada, Saturday Night Live, and Veronica Mars.

The bakery has locations all over the world, including Dubai, Kuwait, Tokyo, Mexico City, and Seoul.

No opening date has been set, so cupcake lovers will just have to wait.

