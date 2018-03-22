Pinoy BBQ twist to the classic Burger Steak

By PR/cebudailynews.inquirer.net – Jollibee, the Philippines’ #1 fast-food brand, adds yet another exciting new product to its delicious roster—the NEW Pinoy BBQ Burger Steak!

The new Burger Steak variant continues to offer the brand’s signature juicy and 100% beefy-linamnam patty, this time paired with the tasty and flavor-packed Pinoy BBQ sauce, which is a combination of delicious flavors coming from garlic, tomato and spices, resulting in a winning food combination for Filipinos nationwide.

“As a proudly Pinoy food brand, Jollibee continues to update its menu with products that cater to Filipinos’ taste preferences,” Jollibee Marketing Director, Mari Aldecoa said. “Our newest offering hinges on our consumers’ constant desire for that flavor-packed, saucy ulam served with steamed white rice. Our New Pinoy BBQ Burger Steak adds a unique Pinoy twist to appeal to our consumers who are looking for new ways to enjoy their favorite rice meals. Offering flavor innovations to our classic, popular products like the Burger Steak shows our commitment to embracing our consumers’ evolving tastes and search for variety.”

The Pinoy BBQ Burger Steak delivers not only a leveled-up dining experience, but it also offers great value at P55 for a 1-pc rice meal with a regular drink. Its well-seasoned, tried-and-tested beef patty, scrumptious Pinoy BBQ sauce, and staple white rice make up the ideal meal which truly captures the Pinoy taste.

Treat yourself to a serving of Jollibee’s newest “BBQ-Sarap, Beefy Linamnam Ulam”! This product is available for dine-in, take-out, delivery and drive-thru transactions. For more information on your classic Jolly favorites, like Jollibee Philippines’ Facebook page and follow @Jollibee on Twitter and Instagram.

