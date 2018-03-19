3 killed, 23 injured in Manila Pavilion fire

via rappler.com – At least 3 people died and 23 others were injured because of a fire that hit the Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel & Casino on Sunday morning, March 18.

At least two people remained missing as of Sunday night. According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Officer-in-Charge General Manager Jojo Garcia, the two are believed to be employees of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

Authorities earlier gave a death toll of 4 but lowered it to 3, saying that one of the victims has been revived.

The fire was raised to Task Force Bravo as of 1 pm on Sunday, based on updates from the ground. Smoke engulfed the area and prompted road closures.

In a press conference on Sunday evening, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) officials said they believe that the fire came from the hotel’s ground floor. The cause of the blaze has yet to be identified.

Two BFP teams have also been formed to enter the burnt hotel. The first will be deployed to the 8th floor, while the second team will be deployed to the 20th. They will both clear the building from their assigned floors going down.

