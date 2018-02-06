BI turns away 74 ‘rude’ foreigners from entering Philippines

Photo via philstar.com

By Kristine Joy Patag/philstar.com – The Bureau of Immigration has turned away 74 “rude, arrogant” foreigners who wished to enter the country in 2017.

According to Immigration chief Jaime Morente, the bureau has been implementing its long-existing policy to exclude or disallow the entry of a foreigner who shows disrespect or makes offensive utterances to symbols of Philippine authority.

“The entry and stay of foreigners in the country is not a right but a mere privilege,” Morente stressed.

He added: “They ought to show respect and courtesy to immigration officers upon their arrival in our ports of entry.”

The policy has been included in a memorandum dated March 29, 2001, issued by then-Immigration chief Andrea Domingo.

BI spokesperson Maria Antonette Mangrobang said that the foreigners barred from entering the country were those who “refuse to answer questions propounded to them by the immigration officers and would shout invectives.”

Travelers who also “got drunk in the plane and refuse to go through immigration formalities” were also turned away by immigration officers, said Mangrobang.

Those deemed by immigration officers as rude foreign passengers may also be placed on the immigration blacklist that will prevent their return to the country.

BI ports operation chief Marc Red Mariñas said: “This is done to teach these arrogant and discourteous foreigners the lesson that ours is a sovereign country.”

A foreigner placed under the immigration blacklist may appeal for removal to the immigration commissioner by citing meritorious reasons and apologizing for the misconduct.

