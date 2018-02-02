Fil-Brit brothers introduce Pinoy coffee to Londoners

Posted February 3rd, 2018 | Lifestyle | Comments | 52 views

Brothers David and Nigel Motley of Kape and Pan at SOAS University of London are using locally-sourced coffee from the Philippines. They will soon introduce Kapeng Barako to their loyal customers. Thirdy Ado, ABS-CBN Europe News Bureau

By Rose Eclarinal/ABS-CBN Europe News Bureau – Coffee drinkers in London have a wide array of coffee choices from global high street chains for their caffeine fix.
But many shun high street chains in favor of local coffee shops, where they can enjoy better-tasting coffee. This is the segment of coffee drinkers that brothers David and Nigel Motley would like to tap.

The siblings, who run a coffee shop called Kape and Pan at SOAS University of London, made their dream happen. Only two years ago, they embarked on a big challenge: start their own business with a pop-up coffee shop using locally sourced coffee from Sagada and Benguet.

“I always loved coffee. I’m also proud to be half-Filipino and it started that we really wanted to promote coffee from the Philippines and also from Southeast Asia,” said Nigel.

During their travels in Asia and the Philippines, the home country of theur mother, they discovered an abundance of coffee flavors that are not sold by the big coffee chains. The vision to introduce Asian flavor, particularly Pinoy, became their passion.

“Every time I drank coffee, I tasted different things. I was always amazed at how I could taste fruit, nuts, chocolates, etc. As we began travelling around Asia, we also felt that coffee there had a distinct taste that we could bring over to London because London has been dominated by Latin America, Central America and African coffees. There is an opportunity for us,” said David.

Recently, they found a permanent home at the Paul Webley wing of SOAS after the academic community, including those from neighboring UCLA and Birckbeck University, petitioned for their return when their short-term contract ended. It gave them the boost of confidence to continue what they are passionate about.

“It’s nice to know that people recognize the (different) taste and appreciate the product. It shows how good the quality of coffee from Southeast Asia and it can compete with what’s in London at the moment,” said David.

As their loyal customers expanded, the demand increased. They decided to partner with “green” buyers for their Pinoy coffee as well as coffee from China, Thailand and Myanmar. In the next two weeks, they will introduce Kapeng Barako.

Nigel, 26, is now the hands-on barista, while 30-year-old David juggles between full-time work and helping out in the business to make sure they don’t run out of funds.

The transition from highly cerebral desk work to coffee-tending didn’t come easy for Nigel, who graduated with a degree in Law. But he said he needed to learn and understand every aspect of the coffee business for them to succeed.

“When we started this, we really wanted to be in control of everything and that we know every step of what we do, and everything that we offer. So we thought that the best thing was to train as a barista,” said Nigel.

He added: “It was hard at first, especially for my parents to take, particularly my mom. It was a hard transition from a desk job to cleaning bin, cleaning the (coffee) machine.”

Kape and Pan also offers homemade traditional Filipino snacks such as turon, puto, and cassava cake apart from the Pinoy bread staple pandesal.

While Nigel is taking the coffee business in small strides, his brother is looking ahead and is keen to take a big leap.

“We are here for the long run. He hope to open a coffee shop abroad. We love to open one back home,” said David.

Find more like this: Lifestyle

  • Fil-Brit brothers introduce Pinoy coffee to Londoners
  • Is the Philippines a Chinese province?
  • Regional Filipino dishes celebrated at iconic James Beard House in NY
  • Philippines probes sale of passport endorsements
  • Solar Philippines challenges bid for Meralco’s 24/7 power supply
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Pixar’s first female supervising animator is Pinoy
  • Miss Great Britain training for Miss Universe with Pinoy coaches
  • The story behind the Pinoy-made ‘tsinelas’ action figures
  • Pinoy rap pioneer Vincent Daffalong dies at 64
  • Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’
    • MORE...

    Features

  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Basketball’s greatest show comes to Philippines
  • Laker Jordan Clarkson: ‘It feels good to be Filipino’
  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines