Is the Philippines a Chinese province?

Posted February 2nd, 2018 | Opinion | Comments | 66 views

Photo via gmanetwork.com

By Jose Ma. Montelibano/@inquirerdotnet – Partisanship is a state I wish to avoid and have been trying to do so for many years. Of course, I have not been always successful, but I keep trying and I transcend it most of the time now. Because I want to keep objectivity in the center of how I form my understanding, it becomes primordial that I can hold tendencies to be partisan at an arm’s length. I have never seen anyone remain objective when he or she has turned partisan, and I mean never.

To try to be objective and fair demands not only determination but constant awareness. It is so easy to slide into partisanship without realizing it. It is just as easy to cover one’s partisanship with logic, so to speak, logic based on one’s point of view. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as only one’s point of view. Everybody is coming from a particular time and place which does not make reality only one point of view.

So let me look at Scarborough Shoal and Benham Rise, including other islands being claimed by several countries in Asia and a few already hosting infrastructure built by China without anyone’s permission. The Chinese government always claims it does not need permission because these territories belong to them in the first place. In fact, it is everybody else that needs to ask permission from them even to approach these places.

