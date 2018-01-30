Regional Filipino dishes celebrated at iconic James Beard House in NY

The chefs showing off their James Beard Certificate, from left: Musang’s Melissa Miranda; Carlo Magna of Twisted Filipino/Magna; Miguel Trinidad of Maharlika/Jeepney; Pinoy Heritage’s Francis Ang; and Lou Boquila of Perla. PCGNY

via INQUIRER.net US Bureau – Some one hundred guests experienced fine dining Filipino-style prepared by chef-owners of renowned restaurants at the iconic James Beard House here on January 25.

The five-course regional Filipino dinner was hosted by the Filipino Food Movement (FFM), and JBKollaborations (JBK), with the support of the Philippine Department of Tourism, The Filipino Channel, Inquirer.net, Tanduay Rum among others.

Rendering their own versions of traditional dishes from different regions in the Philippines were San Francisco-based Chef Francis Ang of Pinoy Heritage; Chef Lou Boquila of Perla in Philadelphia; Chef Carlo of Magna in Portland, Oregon; Chef Melissa Miranda of Musang from Seattle, Washington; and Chef Miguel Trinidad of Maharlika/Jeepney New York. Each course was paired with wine carefully selected by the James Beard sommelier.

