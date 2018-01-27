Environmentalist: There’s no reason to fear Great White Shark sighting in Aurora

Posted January 27th, 2018 | News | Comments | 68 views

Fishermen found a dead 17-feet Great White Shark on Wednesday, January 24, raising fear among residents of Dipaculao, Aurora. Photo by Eddie Rebueno/Facebook

By Bong Santisteban/rappler.com – Residents of Barangay Lobbot, Dipaculao, Aurora, got a big surprise Wednesday morning, January 24, when they woke and found a dead 17-foot Great White Shark on their beach.

Photos of the dead shark posted on Facebook went viral garnering almost 4,000 reactions and 12,000 shares. The post raised fears among netizens since the coastal province of Aurora is famous for its surfing spots.

Gregg Yan, a conservation advocate and Director for Communications of Oceana Philippines, said that residents should not fear the latest shark sighting.

“Though potentially dangerous, shark attacks are extremely rare – and humans annually kill from 70 to 100 million sharks yearly for their liver, meat and of course – their fins. They have far more reason to fear humans than we do them,” Yan said.

Great White Sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) are the world’s largest predatory fish. They gained notoriety after the success of the Steven Spielberg movie Jaws.

Great White Sharks grow about 15 feet, though giants exceeding 20 feet have been recorded. Females are slightly larger. This is significant, for though we know this species ranges through all the world’s oceans, very few people have seen it in Philippine waters, making it among the rarest sharks in the country.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies Great Whites as Vulnerable

FULL STORY

Find more like this: News

  • Environmentalist: There’s no reason to fear Great White Shark sighting in Aurora
  • Philippines formally rejects P380 million in EU aid
  • PHIVOLCS raises alert level 4 over Mayon Volcano
  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Pixar’s first female supervising animator is Pinoy
  • Miss Great Britain training for Miss Universe with Pinoy coaches
  • The story behind the Pinoy-made ‘tsinelas’ action figures
  • Pinoy rap pioneer Vincent Daffalong dies at 64
  • Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’
    • MORE...

    Features

  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Basketball’s greatest show comes to Philippines
  • Laker Jordan Clarkson: ‘It feels good to be Filipino’
  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines