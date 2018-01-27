Environmentalist: There’s no reason to fear Great White Shark sighting in Aurora

By Bong Santisteban/rappler.com – Residents of Barangay Lobbot, Dipaculao, Aurora, got a big surprise Wednesday morning, January 24, when they woke and found a dead 17-foot Great White Shark on their beach.

Photos of the dead shark posted on Facebook went viral garnering almost 4,000 reactions and 12,000 shares. The post raised fears among netizens since the coastal province of Aurora is famous for its surfing spots.

Gregg Yan, a conservation advocate and Director for Communications of Oceana Philippines, said that residents should not fear the latest shark sighting.

“Though potentially dangerous, shark attacks are extremely rare – and humans annually kill from 70 to 100 million sharks yearly for their liver, meat and of course – their fins. They have far more reason to fear humans than we do them,” Yan said.

Great White Sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) are the world’s largest predatory fish. They gained notoriety after the success of the Steven Spielberg movie Jaws.

Great White Sharks grow about 15 feet, though giants exceeding 20 feet have been recorded. Females are slightly larger. This is significant, for though we know this species ranges through all the world’s oceans, very few people have seen it in Philippine waters, making it among the rarest sharks in the country.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies Great Whites as Vulnerable

