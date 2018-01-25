Philippines formally rejects P380 million in EU aid

Posted January 25th, 2018 | News | Comments | 83 views

Ambassador Franz Jessen, head of the EU Delegation to the Philippines, says the Philippines has formally rejected 6.1 million euros in European aid. Photo by Paterno Esmaquel II/Rappler

By Paterno Esmaquel II/rappler.com – The Philippines formally rejected at least P380 million (6.1 million euros) in aid from the European Union, Ambassador Franz Jessen confirmed Wednesday, January 24.

Jessen, head of the EU Delegation to the Philippines, was referring to the EU-Philippine Trade Related Technical Assistance (TRTA) worth 6.1 million euros, or around P383.64 million.

Asked if the Philippines has ever formalized the rejection of EU aid, Jessen said: “It was formalized in the sense that we had, for example, the TRTA, a document that actually had to be signed by the end of the year. And that has been returned to us unsigned.”

In an interview with reporters after the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay, Jessen said the TRTA “was rejected at the end of the past year.”

The Philippines earlier said it is rejecting all forms of aid that come with conditions, such as respecting human rights.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly slammed the EU for supposedly meddling in his war on drugs, which has killed thousands.

On Wednesday, the EU ambassador also said the Philippines is about to reject an additional P2.4 billion (39 million euros) in aid for sustainable energy projects.

Jessen said the Philippine government’s objections have to do with the words “rule of law,” “democracy,” and “human rights” linked to the TRTA.

The ambassador said the conditions attached to EU aid, however, “are not specifically for the Philippines” but for the EU’s cooperation “with all countries in the world.”

“For me it’s a bit sad that after 30 years plus of development cooperation, we suddenly get into this situation. And the independence of Philippine foreign policy – I’m still struggling a bit to understand how we are interfering in that,” he said.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: News

  • Philippines formally rejects P380 million in EU aid
  • PHIVOLCS raises alert level 4 over Mayon Volcano
  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • LIST: 63 countries where Filipinos can travel visa-free
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Pixar’s first female supervising animator is Pinoy
  • Miss Great Britain training for Miss Universe with Pinoy coaches
  • The story behind the Pinoy-made ‘tsinelas’ action figures
  • Pinoy rap pioneer Vincent Daffalong dies at 64
  • Singer from Manila becomes 4th Filipino to enter ‘X Factor UK’
    • MORE...

    Features

  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
  • Former Pinoy dishwasher now owner of pizzeria in Italy
  • Women’s servitude blights Philippine society
  • Filipino hikers seen picking up litter praised widely by HK netizens
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
  • aurumOne Makati Hotel – ‘Perfectly Simple’
  • Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  • Philippines waives visa requirements for 7 more countries
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Basketball’s greatest show comes to Philippines
  • Laker Jordan Clarkson: ‘It feels good to be Filipino’
  • 75-year-old Pinoy lola sets powerlifting record
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ takes 10-km swim in Southern Leyte
  • Joshua Pacio guns to make history as youngest Pinoy MMA world champ
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
  • DENR to crush seized elephant tusks, drops ceremonial burning
  • British billionaire promotes solar bulbs
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines