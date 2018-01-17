Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad

via gmanetwork.com – Known as the texting capital of the world, the Philippines has also seen a rise in use of social media in recent years with the advent of free data programs for certain social media platforms.

Vlogging has risen in prominence with social media, and for some OFWs missing home — or wishing to correct misconceptions about life abroad — speaking into a camera become a way to connect with fellow Pinoys.

In its January 13 episode, GMA News TV’s Reel Time featured some buzzworthy OFW vloggers who cover comedy, day-to-day life abroad, and topics close to home.

Comedy, correction

Aside from his conventionally-attractive Filipino good looks, Eris Justine Rosas or Epoy entertains with skits and videos covering misconceptions that his fellow OFWs have when going abroad.

The US-based comedian who left Cavite for Florida in 2015 when he was 21 years old also tackles myths held by families of OFWs, primarily the notion that money comes easy to OFWs. Instead of spreading negativity, Epoy’s goal with his vlogs is to bring positivity to social media and inspire others online.

Keeping in touch

Even with her busy schedule as an industry engagement officer, Meg Bernardo still keeps up to date with all the ins-and-outs of Philippine news.

From current events such as extrajudicial killings, showbiz, and sports, Bernardo’s vlogs aim to give Filipinos a new, informed perspective on hot topics.

Aside from opinion pieces, the OFW also shares parts of her life in Sydney, Australia.

Bernardo didn’t consciously aim to go abroad, but once she realized that being an OFW meant sending remittances that would help the Philippine economy, she adjusted to it.

She advised Filipinos heading for foreign lands to discern their reasons for doing so to avoid any regrets, and for children of OFWs to take their studies seriously.

Second family

While horror stories of OFW abuse are widespread, Daisy Fajarito’s vlogs of her adventures with the family she serves as a domestic helper in Hong Kong proves that not all OFW stories end tragically.

Fajarito shared that she started vlogging to alleviate her loneliness, but the passion project eventually became a way to document happy memories with fellow OFWs.

She hopes that with her vacation to the Philippines in May, her vlogs will soon feature her own flesh and blood instead of the families she found abroad.

A mother’s life

Melanie Lim is a typical young stay-at-home mom: loving, capable, and ready to share her daily life online. The only catch is she and her family of four live in Singapore and her vlogs have attracted nearly 3,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The goal for her channel when she began her daily vlog in 2014 was not to gain views, but to document the growth of her two sons.

Lim added that the “online diary” also enabled her to have conversations with other adults, a boon for the Filipina whose husband is often away from home.

Now, she’s keeping in touch with Pinay mommies while keeping track of her little family’s daily life.

Find more like this: OFW