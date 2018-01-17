LIST: 63 countries where Filipinos can travel visa-free

Posted January 17th, 2018

By Aika Rey/rappler.com – Are you looking for the next country to visit in 2018?

Good news: Philippine passport holders can now travel to 63 countries and territories visa-free!

This makes the Philippines rank 72nd out of 199 passports according to Henley and Partners’ latest Visa Restrictions Index for 2018 – an improvement from last year’s 75th rank.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government is working to improve access to other countries. (READ: 15 destinations around the world for Filipino travelers)

“We are assuring everyone that our people at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will continue to work toward securing visa-free access of Filipinos to more countries,” Roque said.

Here is a list of countries and territories where Filipinos can travel visa-free. Places marked with (*) will be issued a visa on arrival, while those with (**) will be issued an electronic travel authority upon arrival:

Asia

Brunei
Cambodia
Hong Kong
Indonesia
Kyrgyzstan*
Laos
Macao
Malaysia
Maldives*
Mongolia
Myanmar
Nepal*
Singapore
Sri Lanka**
Thailand
Timor-Leste*
Vietnam

Africa

Cape Verde*
Comores Island*
Cote d’Ivoir
Djibouti*
Gambia
Guinea-Bissau*
Kenya*
Madagascar*
Malawi*
Mauritania*
Mauritius*
Morocco
Mozambique*
Rwanda
Seychelles*
Somalia*
St Helena*
Tanzania*
Togo*
Uganda*

Oceania

Cook Islands*
Fiji
Marshall Islands*
Micronesia
Niue
Palau Islands*
Papua New Guinea*
Samoa*
Tuvalu*
Vanuatu

Carribean

Dominica
Haiti
St Lucia*
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago*

Americas

Bolivia
Brazil
Colombia
Costa Rica
Ecuador
Nicaragua*
Peru
Suriname

Middle East

Armenia*
Iran*
Israel

Taiwan is currently not on the list of places that allow Filipinos visa-free, as Taiwan’s visa-free initiative is on a 9-month trial period from November 1, 2017 until July 31, 2018.

