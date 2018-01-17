LIST: 63 countries where Filipinos can travel visa-free

By Aika Rey/rappler.com – Are you looking for the next country to visit in 2018?

Good news: Philippine passport holders can now travel to 63 countries and territories visa-free!

This makes the Philippines rank 72nd out of 199 passports according to Henley and Partners’ latest Visa Restrictions Index for 2018 – an improvement from last year’s 75th rank.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government is working to improve access to other countries. (READ: 15 destinations around the world for Filipino travelers)

“We are assuring everyone that our people at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will continue to work toward securing visa-free access of Filipinos to more countries,” Roque said.

Here is a list of countries and territories where Filipinos can travel visa-free. Places marked with (*) will be issued a visa on arrival, while those with (**) will be issued an electronic travel authority upon arrival:

Asia

Brunei

Cambodia

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Kyrgyzstan*

Laos

Macao

Malaysia

Maldives*

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal*

Singapore

Sri Lanka**

Thailand

Timor-Leste*

Vietnam

Africa

Cape Verde*

Comores Island*

Cote d’Ivoir

Djibouti*

Gambia

Guinea-Bissau*

Kenya*

Madagascar*

Malawi*

Mauritania*

Mauritius*

Morocco

Mozambique*

Rwanda

Seychelles*

Somalia*

St Helena*

Tanzania*

Togo*

Uganda*

Oceania

Cook Islands*

Fiji

Marshall Islands*

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands*

Papua New Guinea*

Samoa*

Tuvalu*

Vanuatu

Carribean

Dominica

Haiti

St Lucia*

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago*

Americas

Bolivia

Brazil

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Nicaragua*

Peru

Suriname

Middle East

Armenia*

Iran*

Israel

Taiwan is currently not on the list of places that allow Filipinos visa-free, as Taiwan’s visa-free initiative is on a 9-month trial period from November 1, 2017 until July 31, 2018.

