Senator: Maximum 90 years in jail, P7.5 M fine for 30 dogs’ death

Photo via Daisy Dach FB page

By Yvette Morales/CNN Philippines – A canine club confirmed around 30 dogs died as they were transported inside a closed van on the way to a dog show.

Senator Francis Pangilinan, who worked on introducing changes to the Animal Welfare Act, said those responsible may be penalized by life imprisonment, and a hefty P7.5-million fine given the number of dog deaths.

On December 2, 40 dogs were transported by an exhibitor to the Beagle Fanciers Club Dog Show in Marikina in a closed van.

Upon reaching the venue, some dogs were dehydrated, unconscious, and dead due to heat stroke. The dogs were rushed to the nearest veterinarian. Some died the following day.

The Philippine Canine Club, Inc. (PCCI), in a statement on December 6, confirmed the incident.

The issue went viral when netizen Penny Cham posted Facebook photos and information sent to her by a PCCI member on December 9.

Cham said the PCCI member refused to be identified.

