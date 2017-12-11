Basketball’s greatest show comes to Philippines

Posted December 11th, 2017 | Sports

Photo via philstar.com

By Joaquin Henson/The Philippine Star – The Philippines, with partners Japan and Indonesia, will host the 2023 edition of the FIBA World Cup as rivals Argentina and Uruguay withdrew their bid after the FIBA Central Board deliberated in a closed-door session at the governing body’s headquarters in Mies, near this Swiss city, yesterday.

It was a long journey for the three-nation consortium led by SBP chairman emeritus Manuel V. Pangilinan, whose first attempt to stage the World Cup ended in disappointment after the FIBA Central Board voted for China, 14-7, over the Philippines to host the 2019 tournament.

The Philippines had a superior audio-visual presentation but China’s resources and infrastructure overshadowed its deficiencies on stage.

